Marco Shuttle Launches Label with New EP

Marco Shuttle will release a new EP next month.

MSP01 is the Italian DJ-producer’s first release on MSP, short for Marco Shuttle Productions, a new platform for his more dancefloor-oriented productions. It comes after a relatively long break following more downtempo and abstract endeavours on his album on Incienso.

Tracklisting

01. On A Razor’s Edge

02. Bella di Giorno

03. Endless Vanishing Point

04. Hovergroover

MSP01 is scheduled for January 18 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Endless Vanishing Point” in full via he player below and pre-order the release here.

