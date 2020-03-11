Nicolás Jaar Unveils New Studio Album, ‘Cenizas’ 'Cenizas' LP is out on March 27 via Other People.

Nicolás Jaar has unveiled Cenizas, his first album under his own name since 2016.

Jaar recorded Cenizas, meaning “ashes” in Spanish, between 2017 and 2019, and it “represents” his “life and creative output” during this time. He mixed it with composer Patrick Higgins, with whom he has previously collaborated as AEAEA. It follows Sirens, his last album as Nicolás Jaar.

Earlier this year, Jaar released two records as Against All Logic: the Illusions of Shameless Abundance EP with FKA twigs and Lydia Lunch, and an album, 2017—2019. You can read more about those here.

Tracklisting

01. Vanish

02. Menysid

03. Cenizas

04. Agosto

05. Gocce

06. Mud

07. Vacíar

08. Sunder

09. Hello, Chain

10. Rubble

11. Garden

12. Xerox

13. Faith Made Of Silk

Cenizas LP is out on vinyl and digitally on March 27 via Jaar’s own Other People. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sunder,” featuring Jaar’s own vocals, below, and pre-order the record here.