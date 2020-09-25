Ninja Tune Shares Two New Singles From the Forthcoming Actress Album "Loveless" and "Angels Pharmacy" feature Aura T-09 and Zsela, respectively.

Ninja Tune has shared two singles from the upcoming Actress album, Karma & Desire, which is set to drop October 23.

The new singles give two different tastes as to what we can expect on the new LP. The first, “Loveless,” features Los Angeles-based producer and Evar Records head Aura T-09. It’s a muted and chunky groove-based cut that, according to the cryptic and coded press release, is the closest to the “sample-laden club moments on AZD ██ Splazsh.”

The second, “Angels Pharmacy,” employs vocals from Brooklyn singer Zsela, who delivers stylish spoken word over an atmosphere-rich, dubby groove.

The new singles follow the release of the album’s closing cut, “Walking Flames,” which features Sampha on vocals and dropped back at the start of the month.

You can stream the new singles in full below, with the album available for pre-order here.

In 2017, Actress, real name Darren Cunningham, released AZD, his sixth record. In July, he released his 88 mixtape, a precursor of sorts that accompanied a PDF. outlining Karma & Desire.