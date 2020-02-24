R.A.P. Ferreira Unveils New Album Co-Produced with The Jefferson Park Boys 'Purple Moonlight Pages' LP is out March 6.

R.A.P. Ferreira, real name Rory Allen Philip Ferreira, has shared a new animated video ahead of his new album, Purple Moonlight Pages.

Purple Moonlight Pages is the experimental hip-hop artist’s first full-length album under the new moniker, having previously released several albums as milo, including 2018’s Budding Ornithologists Are Weary of Tired Analogies. It’ll one again come via Ferreira’s own Ruby Yacht label.

The album is entirely co-produced with Los Angeles-based group The Jefferson Park Boys—Kenny Segal, Mike Parvizi, and Mr. Carmack—and was recorded at their home studio. Production credits are also given to Tsuruda and Jason Wool (a.k.a Woolymammoth) of Courteous Family, and it also features Open Mike Eagle and Mike Ladd. Mastering comes from Daddy Kev.

Ahead of the album, animator Ben Clarkson and R.A.P Ferreira have shared new video “Leaving Hell,” which you can stream below.

Tracklisting



01. DECORUM

02. GREENS

03. NONCIPHER

04. OMENS & TOTEMS

05. U.D.I.G. (UNITED DEFENDERS OF INTERNATIONAL GOODWILL)

06. LAUNDRY

07. DUST UP

08. CYCLES

09. ABSOLUTES

10. NO STARVING ARTISTS

11. LEAVING HELL

12. DOLDRUMS

13. AN IDEA IS A WORK OF ART ft. Mike Ladd

14. MYTHICAL

15. PINBALL ft. Open Mike Eagle

16. GOLDEN SARDINE

17. RO TALK

18.MASTERPLAN

Purple Moonlight Pages LP is out digitally on March 6. Meanwhile, you can stream lead single “DOLDRUMS” over at Bandcamp, where you can also read about tour dates and pre-order the album.