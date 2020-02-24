R.A.P. Ferreira Unveils New Album Co-Produced with The Jefferson Park Boys
'Purple Moonlight Pages' LP is out March 6.
R.A.P. Ferreira, real name Rory Allen Philip Ferreira, has shared a new animated video ahead of his new album, Purple Moonlight Pages.
Purple Moonlight Pages is the experimental hip-hop artist’s first full-length album under the new moniker, having previously released several albums as milo, including 2018’s Budding Ornithologists Are Weary of Tired Analogies. It’ll one again come via Ferreira’s own Ruby Yacht label.
The album is entirely co-produced with Los Angeles-based group The Jefferson Park Boys—Kenny Segal, Mike Parvizi, and Mr. Carmack—and was recorded at their home studio. Production credits are also given to Tsuruda and Jason Wool (a.k.a Woolymammoth) of Courteous Family, and it also features Open Mike Eagle and Mike Ladd. Mastering comes from Daddy Kev.
Ahead of the album, animator Ben Clarkson and R.A.P Ferreira have shared new video “Leaving Hell,” which you can stream below.
Tracklisting
01. DECORUM
02. GREENS
03. NONCIPHER
04. OMENS & TOTEMS
05. U.D.I.G. (UNITED DEFENDERS OF INTERNATIONAL GOODWILL)
06. LAUNDRY
07. DUST UP
08. CYCLES
09. ABSOLUTES
10. NO STARVING ARTISTS
11. LEAVING HELL
12. DOLDRUMS
13. AN IDEA IS A WORK OF ART ft. Mike Ladd
14. MYTHICAL
15. PINBALL ft. Open Mike Eagle
16. GOLDEN SARDINE
17. RO TALK
18.MASTERPLAN
Purple Moonlight Pages LP is out digitally on March 6. Meanwhile, you can stream lead single “DOLDRUMS” over at Bandcamp, where you can also read about tour dates and pre-order the album.