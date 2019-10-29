Podcast 616: Tsuruda Beats and bass from one of Los Angeles' rising names.

Thomas Jay Tsuruda (a.k.a Tsuruda) began releasing electronic music in 2014. Drumsand, his self-released debut, arrived off the back of a rich classical musical education at a “super strict” Catholic school where he had to sing or play a string instrument. He performed three times a week and studied music theory every day, and there was also a music theory class. “I know my Mozart, Bach, Mendelssohn,” Tsuruda recalls. “That school allowed me to travel to Italy and England for music. I sang for the mo’fucking Pope haha.” He discovered the world of production at age 15, and, influenced by visionaries like Madlib and Flying Lotus, quickly became obsessed.

Moving from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, Tsuruda connected with Courteous Family, a collective of local artists dedicated to innovative hip-hop and trap founded in Walnut Creek, California in 2014 by Anton Reifsteck and Tristan Fong. Among his peers are Woolymammoth, Da-bow, Dr. Derg, Aztek, and Huxley Anne. He put out his second album, a 23-track outing titled Unlimited Data, via the label arm in 2018.

As a DJ, Tsuruda really broke through with a sunrise set at Emissions Music Festival with G Jones and Slow Magic in 2015, and no sooner was he holding down stages with brothers in bass like Penthouse Penthouse, Sweater Beats, Zeke Beats, and Mikos Da Gawd. Nowadays, he also plays live; combining the hard-hitting percussion of trap with the swagger of hip-hop, his sets form a unique take on the bass genre while honoring the style of the LA beat scene.

Most recently, Tsuruda put out FUBAR (F*cked Up Beyond All Recognition), an EP of nine hard-hitting tracks, eight solo and one an 86bpm collaboration alongside Mr. Carmack. Created for the club setting and distributed by the inimitable Alpha Pup, the EP showcases the producer’s uniquely high-caliber take on bass music.

In celebration of the release, Tsuruda has compiled an XLR8R podcast, conceived earlier this month in his October home. It’s titled “Blunts for Breakfast Vol.1,” albeit for no clear reason, and it’s hard-hitting, driving bass. Among a slew of Tsuruda’s own productions and remixes, you’ll find submissions from Shades, Mr. Carmack, Eprom, and more. “I was just going through my library on Rekordbox and pulling tracks based off BPM and vibe,” Tsuruda recalls. Listen to it now below.

What have you been up to recently?

Lately, I’ve been working on a ton of new music. Been grinding out on new Cousin Litt and a new Tsuruda album as well. I also recently rediscovered my love for video games! Been playing those a little too much. Other than that though, my life has been pretty much the same for the past few years. Making beats, touring, and sleeping seem to take up most of my time.

How are you enjoying LA right now?

I love Los Angeles! What with the traffic, overpriced food, and housing, Hollywood—I couldn’t see myself living anywhere else haha. But for real though, the community of musicians and artists I’ve found myself a part of makes all the negative aspects of living in Los Angeles seem irrelevant. I love my friends here. They never cease to inspire and amaze me.

What do you make of the music scene over there?

The Los Angeles music scene is without a doubt the best in the world right now. I truly feel like a modern-day renaissance has been happening here for a while now. So many talented artists from all around the world have congregated here to share ideas and work together. I feel very fortunate to contribute what I can to the scene.

What are your favorite things to do in LA?

I’m all about the Los Angeles taco trucks, Korean BBQ, God-tier dumpling houses. Besides eating though I like to kick it with my friends and make music.

Which artists are you admiring right now?

My favorites right now are Chee, Hapa, G Jones, Mr. Carmack, Promnite, Onhell, Kenny Beats, Kenny Segal.

Where and when did you compile this mix?

I made the mix at home this past weekend, late October 2019.

How did you decide which tracks to include?

I tried not to over-think the track selection. I was just going through my library on Rekordbox and pulling tracks based off BPM and vibe.

What’s with the title, “Blunts for Breakfast Vol.1”?

Haha, it’s what I named the Ableton project. All of my Ableton projects have silly, random names.

How did it differ from what you’d play in a club?

To be honest, I would drop all these tracks in a club. No genre is safe when I DJ. I like to play all the vibes.

What’s up next?

Aside from working on a new album, my year is chock full of touring. Hitting the road hard this year with some really talented friends. I can’t say who because the tours haven’t been announced, but if you’re living in North America, I will most likely be coming to a city near you!

Tracklisting

01. Mr. Carmack “Unreleased” (Remix)

02. Mr. Dibia$e “They Act Brand New” (Remix) [Fat Beats Records]

03. Cousin Litt “DOOM” (Remix) [SoundCloud]

04. Hapa & Herzeloyde “Shieet” (Remix) [SoundCloud]

05. Tim Parker “Warped Wing” (Remix) [2020 LDN]

06. The Kount “Snare Games” (Remix) [Self-Released]

07. Flying Lotus & DJ Mehdi & Mapei “IDEAS 1 MIX” [Self-Released] Flying Lotus Compilation]

08. Dr. Derg Vvol. 130” (Remix) [Team Supreme]

09. Geotheory “Theory Voyages” (Remix) [Self-Released]

10. Shades “Iron Sharpens Iron [Deadbeats]

11. Sam Gellaitry “Jungle Waters” (Remix) [XL Recordings]

12. Chrome Republic “Gunslingers” (Remix) [SoundCloud]

13. Chee “Unreleased” (Remix)

14. Tsuruda “Unreleased” (Remix)

15. Tsuruda “Hammer” (Remix) [Alpha Pup]

16. Hapa “10gs” (Remix) [Courteous Family]

17. Tsuruda “Dragon Of The Darkness Flame” (Remix) [Alpha Pup]

18. Mr. Carmack & Tsuruda “Mischa Is F*cking Pissed” (Remix) [Forward Thinkers Group]

19. Alix Perez “Deep Six” (Remix) [1985]

20. Tsuruda “Unreleased” (Remix)

21. Dom$olo “Brown Sugar Packets” (Remix) [Self-Released]

22. Tek.Lun “Elephants” (Remix) [HW&W]

23. Jaw Jam “Untitled” (Remix) [LFTF]

24. Herzeloyde “Moan” (Remix) [Fools Gold]

25. Pidjeon “Para Aca” (Remix) [Self-Released]

26. Mr. Carmack “Unreleased” (Remix)

27. Eddie Beatz “Bong” (Howie Lee Edit) (Remix) [Bandcamp]

28. Blake Skowron & Hue Honey “Neverhood” (Remix) [Self-Released]

29. Eprom “The Cat” (Remix) [Deadbeats]

30. Tsuruda & Chee “Unreleased” (Remix)

31. Tsuruda “Prologue” (Remix) [Alpha Pup]

32. Tsuruda & Mr. Carmack “Little Mac” (Remix) [Alpha Pup]

33. Chee “Unreleased” (Remix)

34. Ol’ Dirty Bastard “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Mr. Carmack Remix) [Forward Thinkers Group]

35. Dr. Derg & Gangus “Hypnotize” (Remix) [SoundCloud]

36. Elaquent “Parallel” (Remix) [Urbnet]

Live Dates

1/2 – Tempe AZ

11/22 – Vancouver BC

11/30 – Detroit MI

12/4 – Bend OR

12/5 – Eugene OR

12/6 – Portland OR

12/7 – Seattle WA