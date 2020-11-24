Rival Consoles Bundles ‘Night Melody’ and ‘Articulation’ into New Full-Length 'Night Melody / Articulation' is available now on Erased Tapes.

Photo | Özge Cöne

Rival Consoles, better known as Ryan Lee West, has released Night Melody / Articulation, compiling his 2016 mini-LP and this year’s album into one complete long-player. The digital release comes with a remix crafted by Berlin-based Japanese pianist and producer Midori Hirano, streaming below.

Night Melody, West’s six-track mini-album, was shaped by long hours working into the night. It’s nocturnal in sound, and mysterious in the way that the early hours so often are.

Articulation, released in July, has an equal running time of 34 minutes. It was conceived with a visual way of thinking, unusual for the London musician and producer. During the writing process, West drew structures, shapes, and patterns by hand to try and find new ways of thinking about music, giving himself a way to problem-solve away from the computer.

Night Melody / Articulation is the second time that West has bundled two releases together, having released Odyssey / Sonne in 2015.

For more information on West, check out his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Pattern of the North

02. Johannesburg

03. Slow Song

04. Lone

05. Night Melody

06. What Sorrow

07. Vibrations on a String

08. Forwardism

09. Melodica

10. Articulation

11. Still Here

12. Sudden Awareness of Now

Night Melody / Articulation is available now on Erased Tapes. You can order here and stream the Midori Hirano remix of “Articulation” in full below.

