Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Krankbrother with Baby Ford, Ion Ludwig, Edward, Vlada, and More Baby Ford, Edward, Krankbrother, Ion Ludwig (live), Map.ache (live), and Vlada will all play on November 23.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Krankbrother party on Saturday, November 23 at E1 London.

The lineup is led by one of the founding fathers of the minimal scene and a Perlon mainstay, Baby Ford. The architect of some of the most timeless records ever made, including “Lady Science” (below). He’ll be backed up by a live set from Ion Ludwig, one of the most prolific live performers in electronic music, and Vlada, Edward, Map.ache, and Krankbrother.

Krakbrother has become something of a UK institution since its inception in 2009, synonymous with organising music events in London with some of the best lineups on offer, throwing parties in countless forgotten buildings, public spaces, and one-off locations. Sonja Moonear, Margaret Dygas, Four Tet, Daphni, Gilles Peterson, DJ Koze, Andrew Weatherall, and Ben UFO are among those whom they’ve booked.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Krankbrother E1” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Krankbrother E1” as the email subject.

The 16th edition of XLR8R+ is here, featuring tracks by Alec Falconer, Jack Michael and Leif. You can subscribe here and hear snippets of the tracks below.