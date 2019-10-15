Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Marcel Dettmann Presents Bad Manners ADE at Shelter Marcel Dettmann, DJ Stingray, Vril (live), Miss Kittin, and more all set to play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Bad Manners Label party at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) event curated by Marcel Dettmann on Friday, October 18 at Shelter in Amsterdam.

The Bad Manners Label was founded earlier this year by Marcel Dettman himself and now to celebrate the label he’s throwing a party full of techno heavyweights with some of the best in the business. With DJ Stingray, Exterminador, JP Enfant, Vril (live), and more, this 20-hour marathon is set to be a memorable event.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Bad Manners” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Bad Manners” as the email subject.

Shelter is one of Amsterdam’s leading clubs, focusing continually on design, experience, and sound quality.

Full Lineup, Marcel Dettmann Presents Bad Manners

DJ Stingray

Exterminador

JP Enfant

Miss Kittin

Lennart Wiehe

Marcel Dettmann

Planetary Assault Systems (live)

Somewhen

Umfang

Vril (live)