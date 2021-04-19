Taimur’s T-Bag Records Comes to Miami The shop opened this month on 1730 Biscayne Boulevard.

Photo: Andrea Stevens

Blkmarket Music‘s Taimur, a former buyer for New York’s famed Halcyon, has opened T-Bag Records, a vinyl storefront in Miami with his wife, Gina Agha.

Located 1730 Biscayne Boulevard, just inside the Sir Thrifty thrift shop, T-Bag Records curates new and used records covering house, techno, electro, breaks, minimal, drum & bass, and more.

“After collecting dance records since ’99, being the head dance buyer at the old Halcyon from 2008 through 2016, I have put together my expertise as a collector, buyer, and DJ during the pandemic and we launched T-Bag Records online,” Taimur told Resident Advisor. “We were waiting for the right time to open a physical shop and the stars have aligned.”

Taimur, who cut his teeth in the New York party scene, is known as a founder of BlkMarket Membership, a now-defunct (2006-2017) club night which hosted the likes of DJ Masda, Craig Richards, and Daniel Bell. In 2018, he launched his vinyl-only Blkmarket Music label, and has since released records by Scumdolly (an alias of Craig Richards), Reade Truth, Samuel Jabba, Gosub & Taimur, and T.A.O. Taimur has also played all over the world, including gigs at Fabric, Panorama Bar, Club der Visionaere, Stereo Montreal, and more.

The shop is open by appointment only on Mondays. Its open between 1pm and 7:30pm the rest of the week. The shop is closed Sundays.