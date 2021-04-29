Ulla Delivers Wistful New Album on Los Angeles’ Motion Ward 'Limitless Frame' LP is scheduled for May 10 release.

Ulla will release Limitless Frame, a new album on Motion Ward.

Limitless Frame is Ulla’s first full-length on the Los Angeles label that last year released Pontiac Streator‘s Triz. It follows her exceptional Tumbling Towards A Wall, which featured in XLR8R‘s favorite releases of 2020.

According to Boomkat, the distributor, the album’s nine textural soundscapes see the Philadelphia artist “dispensing a broader palette of instrumentation to evoke finer, ephemeral feels with a more timeless appeal.” Her sound appears “more porous to influence” from strains of wistful jazz and blues. “I made this music as a way to hug myself,” Ulla says.

Ulla, formerly known as Ulla Straus, also releases as Ulla Anona and LOG, a collaborative project with Perila. In November last year, they put out LOG on Experiences LTD in Berlin, Germany.

To learn more about Ulla and her Philadelphia peers, check out XLR8R​+​027, featuring exclusive works from Pontiac Streator, Exael, Ben Bondy, Opheliaxz, Autobouncer620, and Monkey20.

Tracklisting

01. Aware Of Something

02. Look Or Look Away

03. Both Feelings

04. Chest Of Drawers

05. Shelter

06. Something Inside My Body

07. Clearly The Memory

08. Far Away

09. Somewhere Else



Limitless Frame LP is scheduled for May 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order via Boomkat here.