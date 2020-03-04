Whities Welcomes JASSS for Two Killer, IDM-Influenced Jams 'Whities 027' EP is out March 20 on vinyl and digitally

Photo | Mai Nestor

JASSS will release her next record via Whities later this month.

Whities 027 is JASSS’ first solo record since 2017’s Weightless, out via iDEAL Recordings. The label describes it as “an unapologetic ode to rave,” influenced by JASSS’ initial experiences of dance music as a teenager—”a release for those that must imagine world’s unseen and a projection of what it felt like to experience a new reality for the first time,” the label continues.

JASSS, real name Silvia Jiménez Alvarez, began releasing music in 2016. She originates from the northern coast of Spain.

The release follows Minor Science’s debut album on Whities.

Tracklisting



A / 1. Turbo Olé

B / 2. We Solve This Talking

Whities 027 EP is out March 20 on limited edition vinyl and digitally. You can pre-order here, where you can also stream opener “Turbo Olé.”