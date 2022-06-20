Podcast 754: Lowris Rolling stripped-back house.

As a resident of Concrete before the club closed its doors in 2019, Lowris, the alias of Loris Pugnet, shared the decks with artists including Onur Özer, Cabanne, Sonja Moonear, and Zip—which should say enough about where his sound sits: wonky minimal tunes that’ll have your feet shuffling in no time. In the years since, he’s established himself as a skilled label head with Æternum Music, which is where he’s released some of his work as K.O.D. (meaning Kings of Delay), plus Le Loup and Alci. For years, Lowris was a key artist on the Yoyaku roster in Paris, alongside the likes of Zendid, Maayan Nidam, Varhat, and Lamache, but he’s recently signed to Reciproc in Bucharest.

You won’t find much other information on Pugnet, other than that he grew up in the Parisian sububurbs and discovered electronic music around the age of 15. He began with hardcore but moved to house and techno when Le Loup introduced him to Luciano and Ricardo Villalobos, and from there, his direction changed. Today he rolls out stripped-back records on labels like Minibar and Crazy Jack Records while spending his weekends spinning the best ones he can find in small, dark clubs across Europe. (He’s also a meticulous Sound Engineer, at Eye Sound Studio, working with the likes of Steve O’Sullivan and Rhadoo). Following the success of his last mix he delivered to us, we asked him to return to the XLR8R pages for an official podcast and he responded with a recording of one his favorite sets in Slovenia—one of those special nights where his music and the crowd came together as one. Press play for one of free-wheeling, stripped-back house.

01. What have you been up to recently?

Recently I have been busy with changing booking agencies from Yoyaku to Reciproc, working on various collaborations, plus there’s a new alias, Labello, with my friend Abé, coming out on Rotate. There’s also been a few remixes for Tommy Vicari Jnr, Saudade, and Pheek & Kike Mayor. I’m also working on a new imprint with my partner, Adema from Full Scale. More information on this will come soon.

02. What have you been listening to?

An old psychedelic rock album gifted by my Brazilian friends: Tim Maia’s Nobody Can Live Forever.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

This set was recorded during a party by the lovely Solvd crew in collaboration with Yoyaku at Klub K4 in Ljubljana. It was my first time in Slovenia and I was amazed by the people’s energy!

04. Can you talk us through some of the tracks and artists it features?

In this cut you can hear tunes from Niko Maxen, Ted Ambers, Silat Beksi, and Traumer. I’m following their work closely. There are also some oldies from the vault.

05. What’s next on your agenda?

I’m playing this weekend in Paris with Reiss from Vbx at the new Démesure Ouest Club.

XLR8R has now joined Mixcloud Select, meaning that to hear the podcast offline you will need to subscribe to our Select channel to listen offline, or subscribe to XLR8R+ to download the file. The move to Mixcloud Select will ensure that all the producers with music featured in our mixes get paid. You can read more about it here.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.