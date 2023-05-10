Podcast 800: ERIS Deep and spacey electro.

ERIS is the collaboration of Enrica Falqui and Dea (a.k.a Dea Dvornik), DJ-producers originating from Cagliari, Sardinia and Croatia respectively—but now living in Berlin. We have featured Falqui before: in June 2021, eight years after her move to Germany, she released her debut solo outing, Plexus, on Andrew James Gustav‘s Marginal Returns. Later that year, Falqui landed on XLR8R+ with “Entire Metaphor,” a deep almost-downtempo cut that sat alongside STL, Nemo Vachez, and Dawn Razor on the 34th edition in the series. Both records presented a versatile artist whose work is grounded in deep experimentation. Alongside Dutch-Italian composer Grand River as Yhdessa, she’s put out two tracks made entirely with the Vermona E-Piano, an electric piano built in 1978, and she also DJs across Europe.

The ERIS project was formed in 2018, around the same time that Dea, who was born into a family of musicians and jokes she was “dancing before walking,” announced herself with a glorious mix via Nicolas Lutz‘s My Own Jupiter. Bonding over their shared love of techno and electro, they began sharing production and mixing sessions and soon they had their first tracks. Later that year, they released four tracks of hard-hitting techno with a dark edge on DJ Masda and So Inagawa’s Cabaret Recordings and followed it a year later with Champions League, a collection of gritty electro. For this week’s XLR8R podcast, Falqui and Dea have compiled a mix filled with wonky club workouts, recorded in Berlin earlier this month.

01. What have you been up to recently?

At the moment we are in Brazil kicking off our first South American tour. We’re excited to meet old friends and visit some places like Foz do Iguaçu and Quito for the first time together.

02. What have you been listening to?

Tosca‘s latest album, Osam, has been on repeat during moments of chill in hotel rooms in between gigs.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

We recorded this mix in Dea’s house a few weeks ago before heading off to New York.

04. What setup did you use?

The setup used was my trusted Technics SL-1200MK2’s and Allen & Heath Xone 92.

05. What can the listener expect?

The listener can expect some deep warm-up electro vibes.

06. How did you choose the tracks you’ve included?

The idea was to create a mix that wold be nice to listen at home or in the car, or riding your bike to work. Lets say we wanted it to be different then last two mixes we put out which where very warm summer house mix for circoloco and and a hi energy one we recorded for trommel. Once agreed on the vibe we are after, we each do a rough selection of the tracks and then they just come together as we meet to finalize the tracklisting.

07. What’s next on your horizon?

We are close to completing the next ERIS EP and opening our own label.

