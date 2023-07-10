Podcast 808: Lord Genmu Unhinged bass from Texas.

In March, Wylie Cable‘s Dome of Doom released the debut album, Sigils, from the then-unknown Lord Genmu, real name Marc Vela. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Lord Genmu discovered electronic music when he was in high school by hearing the remix of Major Lazer’s “Original Don” by Flosstradamus from a friend. Right after, he heard “Wild for the Night” with Skrillex and A$ap Rocky, “then things sorta just snowballed from there,” he says—which is to say after that he was going to festivals and making his own beats. He credits his music taste to the Porter Robinson Essential Mix because his selection put him onto a multitude of artists that he had had not heard of before, which he still listens to today, including Bleep Bloop, G Jones, Rustie, and AWE. You can hear these influences across Sigils but also Devastation Beam, Noise is Love—this first two EPs—and his XLR8R podcast, which he recorded at home in Texas last month. Expect just under an hour of trap and west coast bass from a rising talent of the Dome of Doom label, featuring XLR8R favorites including Little Snake, Tsuruda, and more.

01. What have you been up to lately?

I’ve just been in my room trying to work on some music for these upcoming shows and to finish up a small release for later this year.

02. What have you been listening to?

I’ve been listening to the new Lunice album a lot. Besides that I finally started listening to Overmono so that’s been blowing me away as well.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded it last month at my home in Austin, Texas.

04. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

So pretty much I go about selecting tracks for my sets through them reaching a certain standard, the standard being that they’re my favorite songs and that they fit in with the rest of my music.

05. What can the listener expect?

My favorite tracks and unknown tracks from some of my favorite artists.

06. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

I would say this is pretty similar to what I would play live. I did get to throw in some slower songs at the beginning that I haven’t played out live before, but all around this is the Lord Genmu experience!

07. What’s next on your horizon?

I have some extremely dope shows coming this fall that I am super excited for. Besides that, I’m just going to be working on a lot of new music for the rest of this year.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.

Tracklisting



01. Paint “Beast Mode” (20/20 LDN Recordings)

02. Little Snake “Unknown” (Unreleased)

03. G Jones “Unknown” (Unreleased)

04. Lord Genmu “Voices” (Dome of Doom)

05. Mr. Carmack “Dimepeice122” (Self Release)

06. Lord Genmu “Unknown” (Unreleased)

07. Lord Genmu “Noise is Love” (Self Release)

08. ISOxo “Inhuman (vip)” (Self Release)

09. Shadient “Unknown” (Unreleased)

10. Lord Genmu “Unknown” (Unreleased)

11. ISOxo x PEEKABOO “Powermove” (Deadbeats)

12. Nastynasty “sIckLitTle” (Saturate Records) (Dj pound remix)

13. Lord Genmu “Unknown” (Unreleased)

14. Lord Genmu x Little Snake “Unknown” (Unreleased)

15. Lord Genmu “Devastation Beam” (Jon Casey remix) (Unreleased)

16. Tsuruda “Gang” (Lord Genmu edit) (Unreleased)

17. Sabroi “Zoom” (Renraku)

18. Tsuruda “Wraith” (Alpha Pup) (Unreleased Eprom edit)

19. Lord Genmu “Blaiid” (Dome of Doom)

20. ISOxo “Ground” (Self Release)

21. Lord Genmu “Textured Inorganics” (Dome of Doom)

22. Lord Genmu “Dranzer” (Dome of Doom) (Unreleased super edit)

23. G Jones “Unknown” (Unreleased)

24. Lord Genmu “Hold it” (Dome of Doom)

25. Nitepunk “Hyperdust” (HARD RECS)

26. Lord Genmu “Nostalgia Bomb” (Dome of Doom)

27. Lord Genmu “Assembly Line” (Dome of Doom)

28. Knock2 “Murdah” (Sable Valley) (Isoxo Remix / Jon Casey edit)

29. Lord Genmu “TRAP – EIGHT – SIX” (Eat the Bomb)

30. SYZY “Medium Rare Milk” (Never Say Die Recordings)