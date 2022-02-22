‘XLR8R+036’ is Filled with Intergalactic Rhythms from Alien Communications, Modus, and Jos This month’s cover art and NFT comes from the elusive AJAM.

We’re ready to present the 36th edition of XLR8R+.

This package is a little different from previous editions, in that it’s a collaboration with Alien Communications, the label, event series, and production duo headed up by Simon Bays’ (better known as Bays) and DJ Rise, a storied DJ-producer also based in Edinburgh, otherwise known as Age of Hyperion. As they prepare to throw a mega London event this weekend, featuring the likes of OMAR, Vlada, and Jos, we’ve teamed up with them to offer free tickets to the event and a package of five exclusive, previously unreleased tracks from three of the artists.

Up first is Modus, a DJ-producer born Dominic Meade, one of the latest signees to Alien Communications. The Scottish artist delivers two tracks, “2” and “Hold On,” showing not only his range but also giving us a taste of his upcoming debut album. Next up is Alien Communications with “Accelerating Cavity” and “Herstellar,” two deep and spacey electro cuts with nods to the machine-funk of Detroit. Closing the edition is Jos with “Warnings,” which he made in 2019, aiming to capture a freewheeling period of his life, when he was living in Hackney Wick, London, and able to “make music 24/7, with no noise complaints.” It’s the perfect end to a collection of music filled with dancefloor frenzy and intergalactic rhythms, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we have.

This month’s cover art and NFT comes from the elusive AJAM, a Bristol-based artist inspired by quantum physics, spirituality, and the unanswerable concepts that exist within both.

Thank you for your continued support.

The XLR8R team.

The music, PDF zine, and wallpaper art can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, you can download the package below.

Note: the subscriber NFT will be available later in the week and a note will be sent out to subscribers.