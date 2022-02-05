Pocast 734: OMAR Oddball house, breaks, and electro from an elusive Uruguayan.

Much like the South American artists in his orbit, extremely little is known as OMAR, the Berlin-based DJ-producer born Omar Sebastian Chibbaro. What we do know is that he was born in Panama to Chilean parents, but he learned the art of DJing in Uruguay, where he grew up and connected with the likes of DJ Koolt and Nicolas Lutz. Today, he forms part of a small community of exceptionally talented DJ-producers who’ve traded Uruguay for Berlin, whose vinyl-only sets and stripped-back house, breaks, and electro productions have left an an indelible mark on Europe’s musical landscape. Joining him are Z@p, who has put out music on Vera and Alexandra’s Melliflow; Melina Serser, who is known for her more downtempo selections; and Lutz, who, some of you will remember, contributed to our podcast series to celebrate its 10th anniversary alongside the likes of DJ Stingray, DJ Nobu, Seekae, and Tama Sumo.

OMAR has been also making music since he was 17, but he only really started to take it seriously around 2013, when he moved to Berlin, through Ibiza, and borrowed some machines from his friends. Soon, he found himself working all day and night on music, solo and in other friends’ studios, and in 2016 he had the first track he wanted to release: “Vlegadno,” a wobbly minimal jam he shared through SUR, the label of Jorge Gamarra and Gulp . Hooked, and intent on committing to music, he built himself a studio and started knocking out tune and tune. The results of these studio sessions have since been sprinkled across the finest labels in these intergalactic aesthetics, including DJ Masda‘s Cabaret Recordings, Binh’s Time Passages, and Lutz’ My Own Jupiter. More recently, he launched SiSmo, his own label, with a four-track EP called Terremoto.

As a DJ, OMAR’s sound is much more free of genre: as with the likes of Lutz, Binh, and Masda, he positions himself on the peripheries of dance music culture, operating in small venues across Europe, playing long, drawn out sets and shirking self-promotion. What units artists like him is not a common sound per se—on any given night you’ll hear house, techno, electro, breaks and beyond—but the fact that they’re playing otherwise forgotten records from years gone by. With this particular podcast, you can expect just under two hours of oddball house, breaks, and electro, much of you’ll never hear again.



01. What have you been up to recently?

Recently it’s been how it’s always been. I’ve been focusing on music in the studio, and recording this mix. I’ve also been focusing on my record label, and my family and friends. Trying to adapt to our new situation.

02. How was your 2021?

It was mostly a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions, like for most people. But it was better than 2020, for sure. The beginning of the year was the most complicated because we had a very long lockdown in Berlin, but after that I was happy to start playing again. I was also working a lot. There were just lots of sudden changes which we all had to get used to. I feel lucky I have a next-level girlfriend, family, and friends that help me to get through bad situations.



03. What is it that drives you to make electronic music?

Curiosity.

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

At my studio in Berlin towards the end of December.

05. What setup did you use?

Two Technics MK2 1210, one Allen & Heath Xone 64, two Ortofon Concorde DJ needles, one amplifier, two Sharp hi-fi speakers, and one subwoofer.

06. What can the listener expect with it?

I hope that people are not expectant of anything, so the surprise is better, or not! I just hope you have a good time listening to good music.

07. What’s on your horizon for 2022?

To be happy, playing as much as I can. I’ll also be making music, working on the label, and enjoying my life with family and friends.

Photo: Leandro Quintero.