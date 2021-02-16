Cabaret Voltaire Reveals New EP and Two Drone Albums 'Shadow of Funk' EP is scheduled for February 26 release.

Cabaret Voltaire has unveiled a new EP and two drone albums on Mute.

These new releases follow Shadow of Fear, Cabaret Voltaire’s first release with Richard H. Kirk as the sole member of the band.

The new EP, Shadow of Funk, is a three-track companion piece to the album and shows a harder, more propulsive side reflecting the album’s genesis: live performance. Elements of the EP will be familiar to attendees of Cabaret Voltaire’s more recent shows.

Shadow of Fear and Shadow of Funk are interconnected and form part of a series of four releases that continue with the release of two drone albums.

The first of these, a 50-minute piece entitled Dekadrone, is due out on March 26. The second and final release in the series, the 64-minute piece BN9Drone, will be released in April. Both will be available on CD and limited edition double vinyl.

Recent years’ live performances and 2020’s album release began a new era for the Sheffield outfit whose influence across electronic, post-punk, and industrial music remains an untouchable.

Originally active between 1973 and 1994, Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994. The group was inactive for 20 years until, with Kirk as the sole remaining member, a 2014 performance at Berlin’s Atonal.

Tracklitings, Shadow of Funk

01. Shadow of Funk

02. Skinwalker

03. Billion Dollar

Tracklisting, Dekadrone



01. Dekadrone

Tracklisting, BN9Drone



01. BN9Drone

Shadow of Funk EP is scheduled for February 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Billion Dollar” below and pre-order here. Dekadrone will follow on March 26, with BN9Drone on April 23.