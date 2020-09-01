Daniel Avery Pays Tribute to the Late Andrew Weatherall with Contemplative New Track All proceeds will be donated to Amnesty International in Weatherall's memory.

Photo | Vincent Arbele

Daniel Avery has paid tribute to the late Andrew Weatherall with “Lone Swordsman,” a contemplative, considered new track.

Andrew Weatherall, widely known for his production work on Primal Scream’s Screamadelica, passed away on February 17 having suffered a pulmonary embolism.

“I was in my studio the morning I heard about Andrew Weatherall’s passing,” Avery explains. “The track “Lone Swordsman” is what formed that day. Andrew was a hero, a friend, and someone who regularly reminded us all how it should be done, not to mention the funniest fucker around.”

“Lone Swordsman” forms part of a single release alongside “Dusting For Smoke,” taken from Avery’s third studio album, Love + Light, plus an Avery edit. All three cuts are available digitally now.

You can watch the video for “Lone Swordsman,” created by Australian visual artist Greg Hodgson, below, and purchase “Lone Swordsman” on Bandcamp. All proceeds from track sales will be donated to Amnesty International in Weatherall’s memory.

Love + Light is out now on digital platforms via Mute/Phantasy in the United States and Canada and via Phantasy worldwide. Read more about it here.

Tracklisting



01. Dusting For Smoke

02. Dusting For Smoke (Edit)

03. Lone Swordsman