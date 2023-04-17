Experiment Intrinsic Returns to Bulgaria with Rhadoo, Margaret Dygas, Laylla Dane, and More This year's event runs from June 20 to 26.

Experiment Intrinsic will return to Bulgaria this year, with a lineup featuring Margaret Dygas, e/tape, Laylla Dane, Rhadoo, and more.

Experiment Intrinsic, which began in London in 2014, promises purpose-driven listening environments, careful curation, and high-quality production. In 2017, the project expanded to France before debuting in Bulgaria last year.

The Bulgaria edition is situated at the backdrop of the Balkan mountains near the village of Valevtsi, with a capacity of only 300 people. Beginning on the Summer Solstice—on Wednesday, June 21—the event intends to refresh, reconnect, and inspire. It’ll feature many options across music (ambient, experimental, etc.), plus workshops (yoga, sound healing, etc.) and mountain trekking.

One aspect of the programming allows artists who usually play in a club setting the opportunity to explore other styles in a safe and attentive space.

Scheduled to play this year’s event—running June 20 to June 26 (with an extended after-party running in the Rila mountains until June 30—are Rhadoo, Margaret Dygas, Vera, Laylla Dane, plus many more XLR8R favorites. You can read more about the event here, where you can also secure tickets.