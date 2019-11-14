Hear a New Mix from Priku Stripped-back groove from Bucharest.

Photo | Cristina Niculae

Adrian Niculae, better known as Priku, has shared a new mix with XLR8R, recorded just under a year ago at Dincolo in Romania.

Niculae is one of several Romanian DJ-producers to have made a name for himself overseas over recent years, along with the likes of Rhadoo, Raresh, and Praslea. He’s now a staple at Romania’s leading parties, including Sunwaves, and he plays regularly through Europe. His sounds have been released on imprints such as Concrete Music, Fabric, and Arpiar.

Following up his exceptional XLR8R podcast, a favourite among many, he now shares another live set, full of stripped-back rolling groove. Press play and enjoy!

Editor note: The podcast is available for stream only. The download is available exclusively for XLR8R+ members, where you can also download a plethora of previously unreleased and exclusive tracks from the likes of Sebastian Mullaert, Vril, Jack Michael, Leif, and many more. SUBSCRIBE HERE and log in to the XLR8R+ Members’ Area to download the mix.