Loraine James and TSVI Team Up for AD93 '053' EP is scheduled for May 13 release

TSVI and Loraine James have teamed up for an EP for AD93, formerly known as Whities.

053 was recorded in a two-week stint during the depths of the last lockdown while the pair were cohabiting and sharing a studio in east London. Even with the limited assortment of an out-of-tune piano, a cheap microphone, their phones, and Ableton, 053 is an “energetic, visceral EP,” the London label says, “bubbling with the spontaneity and energy the lockdown robbed them of.”

“Each track name and the EP as a whole represents our state of mind and shared feelings at that current time during isolation,” TSVI says. “We lived together in a warehouse space in Hackney Wick. We made those tracks during the last part of the lockdown. We’d go to my studio with no pressure to make anything.”

The release follows James’ ambient release on Ghostly as Whatever the Weather.

TSVI, the alias of London-based Brazilian Guglielmo Barzacchini, last released with the Sogno EP in 2021 on Nervous Horizons. Before that, he enlisted James to deliver a remix of his “Thought Experiment” track with Object Blue, which formed part of the Hyperaesthesia EP.

Ahead of the release, “Observe” and “Trust” are now available as a double single via all platforms and the vinyl is available for pre-order. It will be available at other stores over the coming weeks.

Mastering comes from Kassian Troyer, with artwork designed by Dimitri Erhard.

In April, AD93 put out an album of experimental rock and grunge from Portuguese experimental IVVVO.

Tracklisting

01. Gloom

02. Awaiting

03. Eternal

04. Observe

05. Trust

053 EP is scheduled for May 13 release on AD93. Meanwhile, you can stream “Observe” and “Trust” in full via the player below.

<a href="https://ad93.bandcamp.com/album/053">053 by TSVI & Loraine James</a>

Photos: Suleika Müller