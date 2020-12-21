Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington Reignite Darkside with New Single 'Spiral' LP will land in 2021.

Photo || Jed DeMoss

Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington have shared “Liberty Bell,” a new Darkside single ahead of a new album.

Darkside was formed in 2011 and released only one studio album, Psychic in 2013. Jaar and Harrington disbanded in August 2014, and since then they’ve both pursued various other projects.

In 2020, Jaar released three albums: 2017-2019 as Against All Logic, plus Cenizas and Telas. Harrington’s newest record, Tura Lura, is a collaboration with Jeremy Gustin and Spencer Zahn. It’s set in the New York experimental underground where his career began in the late ’00s.

Jaar and Harrington quietly reconvened in 2018 to begin writing new music. After a year of work, they completed Spiral, the second Darkside album, in December of 2019.

The record has been mixed by Rashad Becker, mastered by Heba Kadry, and will be released this spring via Matador Records. In the meantime, you can stream “Liberty Bell” in full below, and hear Dave Harrington’s XLR8R podcast here.

In November, Jaar and Harrington released an archival Darkside live album, recorded at Belgium’s Dour Festival in 2014.