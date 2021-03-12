Roman Flügel Unveils Album and Preceding EP on Gerd Janson’s Running Back 'Anima' EP is scheduled for March 19 release, with 'Eating Darkness' scheduled for May 7.

Roman Flügel has unveiled a new album and an accompanying EP on Gerd Janson‘s Running Back label.

Eating Darkness follows Flugel’s Tracks On Delivery, a collection of reissues from his series of the same name. His last full album of original material came in 2018 with Themes I-XIII on ESP Institute.

Eating Darkness is affected by the fundamental shock of 2020, but it’s not the result thereof, we’re told. It aims to capture the colorfulness, happiness, beauty, and drama of the dancefloor using rigorous sound design and minimalist beauty. The album also reflects Flugel’s weakness for pop music with the use of short motifs.

As a precursor to the album, Flugel will release Anima. The opener, “D.I.S.C.O,” and its dub version, link the euphoria of last year’s “Garden Party,” available on Running Back, to the present day. The second two tracks, “Eating Darkness” and Anima,” pave the way for the long-player.

In 2018, Flugel compiled an Influences podcast for XLR8R, which you can hear here. He also contributed “Good Beat #2,” an unreleased work, back to XLR8R+ in 2018.

Tracklisting, Album



01. Magic Briefcase

02. Chemicals

03. Wow

04. Jocks and Freaks

05. The Best Is Yet To Come

06. Cluttered Homes

07. Eternal

08. Locked

09. Charles

Tracklisting, EP

A1. D.I.S.C.O (Extended Version)

A2. D.I.S.C.O (Dub)

B1. Anima

B2. Eating Darkness

Anima EP is scheduled for March 19 release, with Eating Darkness scheduled for May 7. Meanwhile, you can stream “Eating Darkness,” taken from the EP, via the player below.

<a href="https://romanfluegel.bandcamp.com/album/anima-2">Anima by Roman Flügel</a>