Podcast 786: ASA 808 House, techno, and UK bass stylings.

ASA 808 aims to push the boundaries of techno, house, and bass by combining classical instruments with analogue synths and drum machines. They began making music at the age of six, learning classical piano and guitar, and as a teenager they released a five-track EP as Hasta la otra méxico! (“Túrána hott kurdís,” the lead track, was a real hit.) A few years later, driven by their love for electronic music, in particular Daft Punk’s “Aerodynamic” and the UK’s thriving post-dubstep and UK bass movement (Mount Kimble, James Blake, Airhead, etc.), they began producing as ASA 808, later releasing on George FitzGerald‘s ManMakeMusic, Soundspace, and Yarn Audio. More recently, they’ve released their work on TOYS, the label side of a party series that has featured DJs such as Ada, Avalon Emerson, Christian Löffler, Dark Sky, Dauwd, and Youandewan. In October, they returned to the label with Boy, crush, an album that subtly merges ambient, breakbeat, and house, just like their XLR8R podcast which they prepared in celebration of it. At just over an hour in length, here is a mix doused in contemplative electronica that, as it reaches its climax, moves towards house, techno, and UK bass—featuring tracks from Gold Panda, Floating Points, and Romare.

01. What have you been up to recently?

I’ve just released my new album, Boy, crush, as well as my first music and talk radio shows on Berlin-based community radio station Refuge Worldwide. The album, radio show, and music videos for Boy, crush and “Love No Matter What” deal with detoxing masculinity, (gender-)queer visibility, my own quest for gender identity, queer/poly love, and the gender spectrum more generally.

02. What have you been listening to?

Mostly to Felbm, 2XM’s and Daphni’s new album, and DJ sets by Tereza or lectures by Joseph Goldstein and Thich Nhat Hanh.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded it a couple of times. I wasn’t happy with it right away. I have to admit, I’ve never taken so many attempts for one mix! I recorded it at least three times in the last weeks at Berlin club about:blank and I always made little changes in the selection and mixing style.

04. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

I wanted it to display the whole musical spectrum I like to cross in my productions and DJ sets, from ambient and electronica through acid, house, UK bass, breakbeat, garage, and techno. And I always like to include tracks from up-and-coming female DJ friends and producers like DAEDE and Elisa Bee as well as Eris Drew and Karima F.

05. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

The first 20 minutes of the mix are closer to my new album and live/hybrid set, while the following 40 minutes represent what I like to play in the club right now: rather fast acid, house, techno, UK bass, and breaks.

06. Where do you imagine it being played out?

Preferably in the sunshine at a festival.

07. What’s next on your horizon?

I have some new releases and a tour coming up with shows in Budapest, Paris, Stuttgart, Berlin, and other German cities. But before that, we’re releasing our first DJ TOYS compilation with tracks by 2XM, DAEDE, Dark Sky, Small Car NRG, and me.

Tracklisting



01. ASA 808 “Boy, crush” (TOYS Berlin)

02. Gold Panda “Plastic Future” (City Slang)

03. Mehmet Aslan “Rowndbass Acid” (Planisphere Editorial)

04. Romare “Seventh Seal” (You See)

05. ASA 808 “Bliss” (TOYS Berlin)

06. Eris Drew “Quivering In Time” (T4T LUV NRG)

07. Karima F “Crab Ride” (Schloss)

08. Floating Points “Problems” (Pluto)

09. DAEDE “Gefühl” (DAEDE)

10. Pangaea “Fuzzy Logic” (Hessle Audio)

11. Elisa Bee “Sample Minds” (Balkan Vinyl)

12. Hodge “Sub 100” (Two Moons)

13. Joy Orbison, Overmono, ABRA “Blind Date“ (XL Recordings)

14. ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ “()vȯ)) ̷̨ʅ(۝ʅ(Ɵʅ():::()̵̳̗̊(Ɵʅ()vȯ)) ̷̨ʅ” (⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ)

15. Erol Alkan “Automatic” (Palms Trax Remix) (Phantasy Sound)

16. Daphni “Mona” (Jiaolong)

17. Glaskin “Hydrogroove I” (Scuba’s Break Back Mix) (YAEL trip / Hotflush)