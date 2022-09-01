Music Submissions Roundup: July A selection of our favorite music submitted by XLR8R+ members last month.

With September here, we’re back with a roundup of the latest submissions to our portal. There’s plenty of experimental techno in this month’s edition, but what resonated with us were the less club-focused tracks. If that’s what you’re looking for, head to “Coastal Ride,” a slice of futuristic electronica from Werner Niedermeier, or “Floatation,” an immersive production from Synkro, whose name might be familiar from R&S’ Apollo imprint. On “Cruisin’,” by HART, jazz and hip-hop collide with superb results, while Cod3 QR, the Parisian label founded by Laurent Garnier, has delivered an epic piece of synth-wave. If, on the other hand, techno is what you want, then look no further than Julien Bracht, whose submission is sure to place you under a hypnotic spell. In that same vein of pure escapism, we’d highly recommend the mix by Pin, which features the music of Loraine James and Djrum, spanning ambient, experimental, and bass. As always, there’s a lot more, so please dig in! To those of you who have sent us your music, thank you for your continued support.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated music experience. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks, and sometimes more, by a wealth of amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased in this feature series and to the XLR8R+ community. There’s also exclusive editorial content, mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, playlists, and more. You can find out more here.

Oliver Way “Shuffle Rush”

As a DJ, beginning in 1991, London’s Oliver Way has held residencies at Drum in Long Island, New York and the JDP nights at The Kitchen in Dublin. He’s been producing and releasing under his own name since 1998, beginning with an outing on Substance Records, before joining the electro outfit Detroit Grand Pubahs in 2002, adopting the pseudonym (The Mysterious) Mr O. Now, though, he’s back with two outings under his own name on the Chicago Connex EP, available now through his own EPM Music. “Shuffle Rush,” featured here, is the standout, but we suggest you go listen to the full EP.

Buy/Listen

HART “Cruisin”

The productions of HART are influenced by jazz, trip-hop, hip-hop, and future garage. “Cruisin’,” one of the London-born, Sheffield-raised producer’s latest tracks, explores melodic and ambient wavelengths, with nostalgic samples for laid-back listening. It’s one of the standout tracks on Moon Jazz, HART’s debut album.

Listen/Buy

Julien Bracht “Don’t Chase Your Enemies”

As one half of Lea Porcelain alongside Mark Nikolaus, Julien Bracht put out Hymns to the Night, an album that was picked up by tastemakers including Lauren Laverne, Steve Lamacq, and Zane Lowe. Today, though, he focuses on his own solo productions and last year released his debut album, Now Forever One. “Don’t Chase Your Enemies,” his latest track, is another stunning slice of emotive techno—sure to place you under a hypnotic spell with its crunching acid bassline, punchy techno groove, and whirling layers of of emotive synths. It features on his Rave Flower EP, landing soon on System Records.

Listen/Buy

Rene Wise “Shamen Whistle”

With his percussion-led productions, Rene Wise—real name Andrew Shobeiri—taps into primal human instinct, devising atmospheric soundscapes with a raw but modern touch. You’ll find them sprinkled on influential labels like Luke Slater‘s Mote Evolver and Beard Man. With his latest EP, Knock Motion, available through James Ruskin’s Blueprint Records, he’s delivered four more hip-shaking techno rhythms, and we’re streaming the standout, “Shaman Whistle,” here.

Listen/Buy

Synkro “Floatation”

Born and raised in Derbyshire, England, Synkro, real name Joe McBride, discovered music through his guitar, but soon established himself as an electronic music producer during the heights of the UK bass scene, leading him to join R&S’ Apollo imprint. More recently, he’s shared “Floatation,” a deeply immersive production wrapped in an abundance of warm frequencies. It’s taken from the Cosmic Vibrations Vol.3 compilation via Deep Heads, compiled by Zeb Samuels.

Listen/Buy

Lyric “Reflect”

Well, there’s very little to say about this track other than it’s by Lyric, a mysterious artist, and it’s available on ASID, based in Portland, Oregon. Expect a heavy bass track that’s strangely catchy.

Listen/Buy

Ex.Hale Always

The Ex.Hale project was born in Milan, Italy in 2021 with releases on brokntoys, Sonic Groove, and Diffuse Reality. We featured his work in our October 2021 submissions roundup, and now he’s back with “Always,” a hard-hitting experimental tune spanning techno, jungle, and dub. It’s taken from the Romantic Death EP, forthcoming on Berlin’s Voidance label.

Listen/Buy

Werner Niedermeier “Costal Ride”

Werner Niedermeier has been releasing music for nearly three decades, sharing it across labels like Rue De Plaisance, Phonica, and Get Physical. “Coastal Ride,” a melodic slice of futuristic electronica, is the standout from his second album, Days Ahead, available on Bulletdodge Records.

Listen/Buy

Artist Code 564F4C “Midnight Run“

Cod3 QR, the Parisian label of Laurent Garnier and Scan X, is aimed at discovering hidden gems and long sought-after oddities. In order to avoid prejudices and expectations when it comes to its artists, the label releases all its music under generic names, or codes. “Midnight Run,” an outing of epic synth-wave, is by 564F4C. It comes from the compilation simply known as 012.

Listen/Buy

Pin “Jigsaw Radio @ Double Check”

Jigsaw Radio, an online radio founded by Taiwanese DJ Pinkunchiu, has teamed up with local venue Double Check for a weekly show delivering unexpected listening experiences through the different paths of each DJ they choose. The aim is to immerse the listener in the “beautiful atmosphere brought by music.” First up is Pin, a local DJ, who has delivered a stunning two-hour mix featuring the music of Tristan Arp, Loraine James, Lee Gamble, and Djrum, spanning ambient, experimental, and bass. We can’t wait for the next episode!

Robin Flux “XOXA BLEND 115”

Robin Flux is a German DJ-producer based in Denmark. Influenced by queer club culture in the US, he has developed a style that sits between house and techno but dips into garage, tribal, breakbeat, ballroom, and disco. For his recent mix for queer collective XOXA NYC, he’s delivered a collage of memories from his recent tour through New York and Chicago, between states of high energy and sleep deprivation. Expect just over an hour of soulful house, disco, and electro, as he pays tribute to the club culture that first inspired him, and to all the people active in these scenes who are driven to create genuine safe spaces of spiritual and bodily connection.

Pet Projects Radio (August 2022) Guest Mix by Tima Fei

DI.FM and NORdjs showcasing exclusive recording from Pet Projects Radio with hosts Shea Delany and Dan Snow featuring Tima Fei of the NORdjs