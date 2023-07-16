Houghton Festival Reveals Collaboration with Visual Artist Weirdcore This year's festival takes place between August 10 and 14.

Houghton Festival will present an installation from London visual artist Weirdcore.

Weirdcore will take over The Warehouse stage, where Donato Dozzy, DJ Nobu, Margaret Dygas, and more will DJ. Monolake, DeepChord, and object blue will present live sets.

The installation is in collaboration with audio-technology company d&b Soundscape, making use of the company’s immersive spatial audio sound system.

“This piece will be like a mirror into a fragmented, fractal version of the room the audience will be in at that time, so it will feel like the room extends further into the screen,” said Weirdcore. “The lights in both the real room and the mirrored room will be animated to the music, so in combination with the fractalised extended room, the experience will feel like something between a Weirdcore version of ‘through the looking-glass’ and the 1982 supernatural horror movie ‘Poltergeist.'”

Weirdcore is best known for his collaborations with Aphex Twin. He recently provided the visuals for the UK artist’s summer shows and created the artwork for his forthcoming EP, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760. He’s has also worked with Oneohtrix Point Never.

Houghton takes place at Norfolk’s Houghton Hall between August 10 and 14. This year’s lineup includes Ben UFO, Helena Hauff, Ricardo Villalobos, Gerd Janson, and Zip among others.

Photo: Jake Davis