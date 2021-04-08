Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington Detail New Darkside Album 'Spiral' LP is scheduled for July 23 release on Matador Records.

Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington have detailed Spiral, their second album as Darkside.

Spiral is the first new music from Darkside in eight years, following the duo’s celebrated 2013 debut, Psychic, also on Matador. News of it surfaced in December when the pair shared “Liberty Bell.”

In the years that followed the Psychic tour in 2014, Jaar and Harrington moved along parallel and occasionally intersecting paths. Jaar has released five albums under his name and two collections of club music as Against All Logic. Harrington has worked as a producer and composer, and released two albums with his Dave Harrington Group.

In the summer of 2018, the pair rented a small house in Flemington, New Jersey, where they spent a week making a song a day. While it took another year-and-a-half to complete their second album, six songs from Spiral were written and recorded during this initial session.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” says Jaar.

Jaar and Harrington met while studying in Providence through their friend Will Epstein. In the summer of 2011, they toured Europe and Australia in support of Jaar’s debut album, Space Is Only Noise. Upon returning to Providence, they continued to write together, releasing their self-titled EP in 2012 and Psychic in October 2013.

Tracklisting



01. Narrow Road

02. The Limit

03. The Question Is To See It All

04. Lawmaker

05. I’m The Echo

06. Spiral

07. Liberty Bell

08. Inside Is Out There

09. Only Young

Spiral LP is scheduled for July 23 release on Matador Records. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Limit” below and pre-order here.